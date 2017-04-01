Riggers keep U.S. Army Alaska Airborne units jumping

Pfc. Daylon Tittle, a parachute rigger assigned to the 4th Quartermaster Company, 725th Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, folds canopy of a T-11 advanced tactical reserve parachute during packing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2017. Every paratrooper jumps with a reserve parachute that is only deployed in the event of a main parachute malfunction. Tittle is a native of Moreno Valley, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)

