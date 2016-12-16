161216-N-DM751-001

BATH, Maine (Dec. 16, 2016) The future USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) successfully completed acceptance trials after spending two days underway off the coast of Maine. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2016 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 00:06 Photo ID: 3085509 VIRIN: 161216-N-DM751-001 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 2.33 MB Location: BATH, ME, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 161216-N-DM751-001 [Image 1 of 46], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.