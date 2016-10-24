Iwo Jima Pulls Into Norfolk

161024-N-AX638-030 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 24, 2016) The amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) prepares to pull into port at Naval Station Norfolk. Iwo Jima and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit are returning from conducting humanitarian aid and disaster relief in Haiti as part of Joint Task Force Matthew. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Preston/Released)

