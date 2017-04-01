170103-N-CS953-008

ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 3, 2017) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Jarret Hal signals as crew remove chocks and chains from a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 as it prepares to lift-off the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) during flight operations. Mahan is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security operation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tim Comerford/Released)

Date Taken: 01.04.2017
ARABIAN SEA

PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, 170103-N-CS953-008 [Image 1 of 46], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.