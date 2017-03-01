170103-N-WV703-058

CHANGI, Singapore (Jan. 3, 2017) Sailors conduct boat operations using a twin boom extensible crane to low a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) into the water aboard littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4). The ship is on a rotational deployment in support of the Asia-Pacific Rebalance. Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

