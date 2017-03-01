170103-N-WV703-189 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (Jan. 03, 2016) Sailors from littoral combat ship Surface Warfare Detachment 2 assigned to USS Coronado (LCS 4) participate in Visit Board Search and Seizure training with a hook, anchor and caving ladder aboard a rigid hull inflatable boat while alongside Coronado. Currently on a rotational deployment in support of the Asia-Pacific Rebalance, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 00:06
|Photo ID:
|3085527
|VIRIN:
|170103-N-WV703-189
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|752.59 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170103-N-WV703-189 [Image 1 of 46], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
