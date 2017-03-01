170103-N-HB733-079
MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 03, 2017) Gunner's Mate 1st Class Jose Sanchez, left, sprays a hose during a freshwater wash down aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67). Cole is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)
