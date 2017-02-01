170102-N-WV703-042 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (Jan. 02, 2016) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Joshua Lonas, left, reviews logs with Chief Damage Controlman Jessica Nedzweckas aboard littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4). Currently on a rotational deployment in support of the Asia-Pacific Rebalance, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

