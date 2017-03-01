170103-N-WV703-437
CHANGI, Singapore (Jan. 03, 2016) Sailors conduct boat operations using a twin boom extensible crane to lower a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) into the water aboard littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4). Currently on a rotational deployment in support of the Asia-Pacific Rebalance, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)
|01.03.2017
|01.05.2017 00:06
|3085518
|170103-N-WV703-437
|5568x3712
|846.76 KB
|CHANGI, SG
|1
|0
|0
This work, 170103-N-WV703-437 [Image 1 of 46], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
