161012-N-N0701-001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 12, 2016) A Royal Navy Lynx MK8 takes off from the deck of guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during a training evolution in support of Joint Warrior 2016. Porter is participating in exercise Joint Warrior 16-2 (#JointWarrior), a U.K.-led, multinational exercise that focuses on interoperability and cooperation in all applicable warfare areas. (U.S. Navy photo Release by Ensign Michael Swahn/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 00:05
|Photo ID:
|3085503
|VIRIN:
|161012-N-N0701-001
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Porter is participates in exercise Joint Warrior 2016 [Image 1 of 46], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
