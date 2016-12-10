USS Porter is participates in exercise Joint Warrior 2016

161012-N-N0701-001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 12, 2016) A Royal Navy Lynx MK8 takes off from the deck of guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during a training evolution in support of Joint Warrior 2016. Porter is participating in exercise Joint Warrior 16-2 (#JointWarrior), a U.K.-led, multinational exercise that focuses on interoperability and cooperation in all applicable warfare areas. (U.S. Navy photo Release by Ensign Michael Swahn/Released)

