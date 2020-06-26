Listen, Learn, Lead – Interview with Dr Alex Bordetsky

Dr. Alex Bordetsky, Tactical Mesh Networks (Episode #4)



In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with Department of Information Sciences Professor Alex Bordetsky in the Center for Network Innovation and Experimentation Laboratory. Bordetsky has been an innovative force in the evolution of ad-hoc, tactical mesh networks for nearly 20 years, integrating student research and thesis study in variety of experimental real-world scenarios.