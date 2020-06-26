Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Listen, Learn, Lead – Interview with Dr Alex Bordetsky

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Dr. Alex Bordetsky, Tactical Mesh Networks (Episode #4)

    In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with Department of Information Sciences Professor Alex Bordetsky in the Center for Network Innovation and Experimentation Laboratory. Bordetsky has been an innovative force in the evolution of ad-hoc, tactical mesh networks for nearly 20 years, integrating student research and thesis study in variety of experimental real-world scenarios.

