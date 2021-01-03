Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Amela Sadagic, Dr. I Emre Gunduz and Dr. Geraldo Ferrer, Additive Manufacturing

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Dr. Amela Sadagic, Dr. I Emre Gunduz and Dr. Geraldo Ferrer, Additive Manufacturing (Episode #14)

    In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with Co-directors for NPS’ Center for Additive Manufacturing Research Associate Professor Dr. Amela Sadagic (Computer Science Department) and Associate Professor Dr. I. Emre Gunduz (Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department), and with Supply Chain Management Professor Dr. Geraldo Ferrer (Graduate School of Defense Management) to discuss interdisciplinary research focused on the future application of additive manufacturing toward needs in the Naval domain.

    AUDIO INFO

