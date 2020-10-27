Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. James Newman, Space Systems

Dr. James Newman, Space Systems (Episode #9)
In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with Dr. James Newman, former NASA astronaut and veteran of four Space Shuttle flights, in the NPS Space Systems Laboratory. Newman discusses the importance of hands-on education in engineering, and highlights several Space Systems student research efforts.
|10.27.2020
|11.03.2020 16:12
|Interviews
|64504
|2011/DOD_108047808.mp3
|00:25:08
|NPS Office of University Communications
|Listen, Learn, Lead
|9
|2020
|Podcast
|MONTEREY, CA, US
|0
|15
