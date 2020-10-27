Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. James Newman, Space Systems

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Dr. James Newman, Space Systems (Episode #9)

    In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with Dr. James Newman, former NASA astronaut and veteran of four Space Shuttle flights, in the NPS Space Systems Laboratory. Newman discusses the importance of hands-on education in engineering, and highlights several Space Systems student research efforts.

