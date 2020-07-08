Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Mara Orescanin, Physical Oceanography

Dr. Mara Orescanin, Physical Oceanography (Episode #8)
In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with Dr. Mara Orescanin, Assistant Professor in NPS’ Dept. of Oceanography. A physical oceanographer focused on dynamic coastal mechanics, MIT graduate Orescanin's research focuses on understanding the interplay between land watersheds and the coastal ocean.
