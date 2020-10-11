Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Giovanni Minelli, Space Systems

    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Giovanni Minelli, Space Systems

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Dr. Giovanni Minelli, Space Systems (Episode #10)

    In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with Dr. Giovanni Minelli, Faculty Research Associate, Space Systems Academic Group. Minelli, a former NASA Ames Research Center engineer, discusses the research applications of small satellites and communications systems, and highlights how interdisciplinary and applied learning is required to conduct research in the space domain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 17:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64591
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108057927.mp3
    Length: 00:20:55
    Artist NPS Office of University Communications
    Album Listen, Learn, Lead
    Track # 10
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Giovanni Minelli, Space Systems, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    NPS President, Student Leaders Hold Open Dialogue About Racial Diversity
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Mr. Glen Woodbury, Center for Homeland Defense and Security
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Nita Shattuck, Crew Endurance
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Student Leaders, National Naval Officers Association
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Alex Bordetsky, Tactical Mesh Networks
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Gail Thomas, Strategic Communications
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Brian Bingham, Unmanned Systems
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Chris Manuel, Emerging Technology Consortium
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Mara Orescanin, Physical Oceanography

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NPS
    podcast
    Naval Postgraduate School
    learn
    NASA
    lead
    higher education
    listen
    space systems

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT