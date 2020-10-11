Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Giovanni Minelli, Space Systems

Dr. Giovanni Minelli, Space Systems (Episode #10)



In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with Dr. Giovanni Minelli, Faculty Research Associate, Space Systems Academic Group. Minelli, a former NASA Ames Research Center engineer, discusses the research applications of small satellites and communications systems, and highlights how interdisciplinary and applied learning is required to conduct research in the space domain.