Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Robert Tomlinson and Dr. James Wirtz, Great Power Competition

    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Robert Tomlinson and Dr. James Wirtz, Great Power Competition

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Dr. Robert Tomlinson and Dr. James Wirtz, Great Power Competition (Episode #13)

    In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with National Security Affairs Professors Dr. Robert Tomlinson (Naval War College Monterey) and Dr. Jim Wirtz (School of International Graduate Studies) to discuss the roles of the Naval Postgraduate School and the Naval War College in Great Power Competition and in the context of the new Tri-Service Maritime Strategy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 19:09
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 65263
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108172939.mp3
    Length: 00:30:04
    Artist NPS Office of University Communications
    Album Listen, Learn, Lead
    Track # 13
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Robert Tomlinson and Dr. James Wirtz, Great Power Competition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    NPS President, Student Leaders Hold Open Dialogue About Racial Diversity
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Mr. Glen Woodbury, Center for Homeland Defense and Security
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Giovanni Minelli, Space Systems
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Peter Denning, Dr. Matt Carlyle, and Dr. Mathias Kölsch, Artificial Intelligence
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Ralucca Gera, Diverse Learning Experiences
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Nita Shattuck, Crew Endurance
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Student Leaders, National Naval Officers Association
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Alex Bordetsky, Tactical Mesh Networks
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Gail Thomas, Strategic Communications
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Brian Bingham, Unmanned Systems
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Chris Manuel, Emerging Technology Consortium
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Mara Orescanin, Physical Oceanography
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. James Newman, Space Systems

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NPS
    podcast
    Naval Postgraduate School
    NWC
    Great Power Competition
    listen learn lead
    Robert Tomlinson
    Naval War College Monterey
    Jim Wirtz
    SIGS
    Tri-service Maritime Straategy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT