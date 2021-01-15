Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Robert Tomlinson and Dr. James Wirtz, Great Power Competition

In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with National Security Affairs Professors Dr. Robert Tomlinson (Naval War College Monterey) and Dr. Jim Wirtz (School of International Graduate Studies) to discuss the roles of the Naval Postgraduate School and the Naval War College in Great Power Competition and in the context of the new Tri-Service Maritime Strategy.