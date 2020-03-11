Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Ralucca Gera, Diverse Learning Experiences

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Naval Postgraduate School

    In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with Dr. Ralucca Gera, Associate Provost for Graduate Education, Professor of Mathematics, and founder and director of the Teaching and Learning Commons. Gera, a recipient of the Hamming Teaching Award, discusses her experience and research with different instructional methods and how they have informed NPS’ Teaching and Learning Commons, Chunk Learning Project and the FLEx Spaces Initiative.

    This work, Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Ralucca Gera, Diverse Learning Experiences, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

