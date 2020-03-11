Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Ralucca Gera, Diverse Learning Experiences

In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with Dr. Ralucca Gera, Associate Provost for Graduate Education, Professor of Mathematics, and founder and director of the Teaching and Learning Commons. Gera, a recipient of the Hamming Teaching Award, discusses her experience and research with different instructional methods and how they have informed NPS’ Teaching and Learning Commons, Chunk Learning Project and the FLEx Spaces Initiative.