Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Peter Denning, Dr. Matt Carlyle, and Dr. Mathias Kölsch, Artificial Intelligence

    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Peter Denning, Dr. Matt Carlyle, and Dr. Mathias Kölsch, Artificial Intelligence

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Serpico 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Peter Denning, Dr. Matt Carlyle, and Dr. Mathias Kölsch, Artificial Intelligence (Episode #11)

    In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with three NPS Artificial Intelligence experts: Distinguished Professor Dr. Peter Denning; Chair and Professor of Operations Research Dr. Matt Carlyle; and Associate Professor of Computer Science Dr. Mathias Kolsch. Rondeau and these three panelists discuss the development of machines that can perform human cognitive tasks, vulnerabilities inherent in AI machines, and the recently formed Consortium for Intelligent Systems Education and Research (CISER) at NPS which aims to break down barriers to quick synthesis of innovative solutions and provides DOD-relevant answers to difficult strategic problems involving AI.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 17:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64602
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108061113.mp3
    Length: 00:40:22
    Artist NPS Office of University Communications
    Album Listen, Learn, Lead
    Track # 11
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 17

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Peter Denning, Dr. Matt Carlyle, and Dr. Mathias Kölsch, Artificial Intelligence, by PO2 Nathan Serpico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    NPS President, Student Leaders Hold Open Dialogue About Racial Diversity
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Mr. Glen Woodbury, Center for Homeland Defense and Security
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Nita Shattuck, Crew Endurance
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Student Leaders, National Naval Officers Association
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Alex Bordetsky, Tactical Mesh Networks
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Gail Thomas, Strategic Communications
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Brian Bingham, Unmanned Systems
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Chris Manuel, Emerging Technology Consortium
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Mara Orescanin, Physical Oceanography

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NPS
    podcast
    Naval Postgraduate School
    learn
    lead
    AI
    listen
    artificial intelligence
    Consortium for Intelligent Systems Education and Research
    CISER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT