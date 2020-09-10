Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Peter Denning, Dr. Matt Carlyle, and Dr. Mathias Kölsch, Artificial Intelligence

Listen, Learn, Lead – Dr. Peter Denning, Dr. Matt Carlyle, and Dr. Mathias Kölsch, Artificial Intelligence (Episode #11)



In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with three NPS Artificial Intelligence experts: Distinguished Professor Dr. Peter Denning; Chair and Professor of Operations Research Dr. Matt Carlyle; and Associate Professor of Computer Science Dr. Mathias Kolsch. Rondeau and these three panelists discuss the development of machines that can perform human cognitive tasks, vulnerabilities inherent in AI machines, and the recently formed Consortium for Intelligent Systems Education and Research (CISER) at NPS which aims to break down barriers to quick synthesis of innovative solutions and provides DOD-relevant answers to difficult strategic problems involving AI.