    Listen, Learn, Lead – Interview with Chris Manuel

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Chris Manuel, Emerging Technology Consortium (Episode #7)

    In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with Mr. Chris Manuel, Director of the university’s new Emerging Technology Consortium and new Central Coast Tech Bridge. As an active duty warrant officer, and in business following his Army career, Manuel has a track record of innovative solutions to critical national security capability gaps and needs.

