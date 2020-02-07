Listen, Learn, Lead – Interview with Chris Manuel

Chris Manuel, Emerging Technology Consortium (Episode #7)
In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with Mr. Chris Manuel, Director of the university’s new Emerging Technology Consortium and new Central Coast Tech Bridge. As an active duty warrant officer, and in business following his Army career, Manuel has a track record of innovative solutions to critical national security capability gaps and needs.
