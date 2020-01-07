Listen, Learn, Lead – Interview with Dr. Gail Thomas

Dr. Gail Thomas, Strategic Communications (Episode #6)
In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with Graduate School of Defense Management Associate Professor Gail Thomas, one of the university’s premier teachers and researchers in the field of communications. In addition to Thomas’ longstanding programs in executive education, Thomas is a national leader in change management and communication strategy.
