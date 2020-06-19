Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Listen, Learn, Lead – Interview with Nita Shattuck

    Listen, Learn, Lead – Interview with Nita Shattuck

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Dr. Nita Shattuck, Crew Endurance (Episode #2)

    In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with Department of Operations Research Professor Nita Shattuck in the NPS Crew Endurance Laboratory. Shattuck led the Navy in transitioning away from standard watch bills, demonstrating how optimizing schedules with the human body's natural rhythm greatly advances performance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 07.20.2020 12:41
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 63958
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107903221.mp3
    Length: 00:19:50
    Artist NPS Office of University Communications
    Album Listen, Learn, Lead
    Track # 2
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Listen, Learn, Lead – Interview with Nita Shattuck, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    NPS President, Student Leaders Hold Open Dialogue About Racial Diversity
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Interview with Glen Woodbury
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Interview with NNOA
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Interview with Brian Bingham
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Interview with Dr. Gail Thomas
    Listen, Learn, Lead – Interview with Chris Manuel

    TAGS

    NPS
    interview
    leadership
    podcast
    Naval Postgraduate School
    learn
    lead
    listen
    sleep study
    Vice Adm Rondeau
    Crew Endurance Laboratory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT