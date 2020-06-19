Dr. Nita Shattuck, Crew Endurance (Episode #2)
In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with Department of Operations Research Professor Nita Shattuck in the NPS Crew Endurance Laboratory. Shattuck led the Navy in transitioning away from standard watch bills, demonstrating how optimizing schedules with the human body's natural rhythm greatly advances performance.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2020 12:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|63958
|Filename:
|2007/DOD_107903221.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:50
|Artist
|NPS Office of University Communications
|Album
|Listen, Learn, Lead
|Track #
|2
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Listen, Learn, Lead – Interview with Nita Shattuck, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT