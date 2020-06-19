Listen, Learn, Lead – Interview with Nita Shattuck

Dr. Nita Shattuck, Crew Endurance (Episode #2)



In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with Department of Operations Research Professor Nita Shattuck in the NPS Crew Endurance Laboratory. Shattuck led the Navy in transitioning away from standard watch bills, demonstrating how optimizing schedules with the human body's natural rhythm greatly advances performance.