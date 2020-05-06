Listen, Learn, Lead – Interview with Glen Woodbury

Mr. Glen Woodbury, Center for Homeland Defense and Security (Episode #1)
In this episode of “Listen, Learn, Lead,” President Rondeau meets with Glen Woodbury, Director of NPS’ Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS). As the nation’s first advanced graduate education program in the field, CHDS has created a cadre of more than 3,000 local, state and federal leaders who think critically about homeland security.
