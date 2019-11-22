(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    How do I Support Warriors?

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2019

    Audio by Neil Lobeda 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    AFW2 sat down with Mr. Randy Tillery, Director of Airmen and Family Care, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Sarrett, Chief, Airmen and Family Care, to talk about Warrior Care Month, what it means to them to take care of Airmen and their families and their thoughts on the Northeast Warrior CARE event held at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. They also discussed the importance of resiliency programming and provided insight on how members across the Air Force can get involved with the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program to help their seriously injured, ill and injured wingmen.

    Date Taken: 11.22.2019
    Date Posted: 11.23.2019 08:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How do I Support Warriors?, by Neil Lobeda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT