AFW2 Blue and Beyond - How do I Stay Positive, Resilient, & Social During These Times?

In this episode of AFW2: Blue & Beyond, guest host Tony Jasso, AFW2 Action Officer, sits down with SSgt. Jessica Thelen and Tech. Sgt. (ret) Joshua Smith, to discuss how warriors can remain positive, resilient, and social during this time of physical distancing. Learn how your fellow warriors are using this time to strengthen the bonds within our AFW2 and military communities to ensure a successful recovery at home.