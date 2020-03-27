Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - How do I Stay Positive, Resilient, & Social During These Times?

    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - How do I Stay Positive, Resilient, & Social During These Times?

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Audio by Neil Lobeda 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    In this episode of AFW2: Blue & Beyond, guest host Tony Jasso, AFW2 Action Officer, sits down with SSgt. Jessica Thelen and Tech. Sgt. (ret) Joshua Smith, to discuss how warriors can remain positive, resilient, and social during this time of physical distancing. Learn how your fellow warriors are using this time to strengthen the bonds within our AFW2 and military communities to ensure a successful recovery at home.

    AUDIO INFO

