Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What is a RCC & NMCM?

    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What is a RCC & NMCM?

    RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Audio by Neil Lobeda 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    In this episode of AFW2: Blue & Beyond, we sit down with Scott Wilson, Branch Chief of Non-Medical Care for AFW2, to discuss the roll our Recovery Care Coordinators and Non-Medical Case Managers play in our warriors recovery. These staff members work as team to provide the support needed to ensure warriors and their families get the non-medical services they need to create the life they want. These services include benefits, entitlements, housing, transportation counseling, as well as helping transition to the Veteran Affairs support system when necessary. The tireless support of our RCC’s and NMCM’s allow our warriors, their caregivers and families to thrive in their new normal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 14:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63184
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107735811.mp3
    Length: 00:13:09
    Artist Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Album AFW2 – Blue & Beyond
    Track # 08
    Disc # 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What is a RCC & NMCM?, by Neil Lobeda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Why The Podcast
    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - How do I Support Warriors?
    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - Could A CARE Event Help Me?
    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What Changed for You?
    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What is a Culture of Care?
    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What is the ARC Cell?
    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What Keeps Warriors Fighting?
    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What Can I Expect at Air Force Trials

    TAGS

    Podcast
    USAF
    AFW2
    Culture of Care

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT