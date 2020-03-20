AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What is a RCC & NMCM?

In this episode of AFW2: Blue & Beyond, we sit down with Scott Wilson, Branch Chief of Non-Medical Care for AFW2, to discuss the roll our Recovery Care Coordinators and Non-Medical Case Managers play in our warriors recovery. These staff members work as team to provide the support needed to ensure warriors and their families get the non-medical services they need to create the life they want. These services include benefits, entitlements, housing, transportation counseling, as well as helping transition to the Veteran Affairs support system when necessary. The tireless support of our RCC’s and NMCM’s allow our warriors, their caregivers and families to thrive in their new normal.