AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What Can I Expect at Air Force Trials

In this episode of AFW2: Blue & Beyond, guest host Aaron Moffett, Resiliency Program Manager, sits down with Master Sgts. (ret) Reese and Kyle Hines, a husband and wife duo who have gone through the program together, to discuss their personal experiences attending Air Force Trials. During their recovery journeys, these two warriors have competed in adaptive sports at the highest levels and offer some helpful tips for success to warriors who may be attending an AFW2 event for the first time. The fighting spirit of our warriors is maintained through camaraderie and commitment and is fostered by wingmen who train, compete, and recover side by side...these two are the epitome of that wingmanship and are an inspiration to us all!