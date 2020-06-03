Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What Can I Expect at Air Force Trials

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Audio by Neil Lobeda 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    In this episode of AFW2: Blue & Beyond, guest host Aaron Moffett, Resiliency Program Manager, sits down with Master Sgts. (ret) Reese and Kyle Hines, a husband and wife duo who have gone through the program together, to discuss their personal experiences attending Air Force Trials. During their recovery journeys, these two warriors have competed in adaptive sports at the highest levels and offer some helpful tips for success to warriors who may be attending an AFW2 event for the first time. The fighting spirit of our warriors is maintained through camaraderie and commitment and is fostered by wingmen who train, compete, and recover side by side...these two are the epitome of that wingmanship and are an inspiration to us all!

    This work, AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What Can I Expect at Air Force Trials, by Neil Lobeda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

