In this episode of AFW2: Blue & Beyond, guest host Marsha Gonzales, Branch Chief of Warrior Care Support for AFW2, sits down with Chief Master Sgt. (ret) Garrett Kuwada and his wife and caregiver Joey, to discuss the positive impact attending their first Warrior CARE event had on their lives and recovery. Whether an Airman's “fight” is on the battlefield, the civilian sector or in the classroom, AFW2 is here to ensure their physical, mental, social and spiritual wellness is stronger than ever as they step into their next chapter after becoming wounded, ill or injured.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2020 13:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62771
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107657237.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:47
|Artist
|Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
|Album
|AFW2 – Blue & Beyond
|Track #
|06
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What Keeps Warriors Fighting?, by Neil Lobeda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
