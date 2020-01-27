AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What Keeps Warriors Fighting?

In this episode of AFW2: Blue & Beyond, guest host Marsha Gonzales, Branch Chief of Warrior Care Support for AFW2, sits down with Chief Master Sgt. (ret) Garrett Kuwada and his wife and caregiver Joey, to discuss the positive impact attending their first Warrior CARE event had on their lives and recovery. Whether an Airman's “fight” is on the battlefield, the civilian sector or in the classroom, AFW2 is here to ensure their physical, mental, social and spiritual wellness is stronger than ever as they step into their next chapter after becoming wounded, ill or injured.