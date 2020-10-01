(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What is a Culture of Care?

    RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2020

    Audio by Neil Lobeda 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    In this episode of AFW2: Blue & Beyond, we sit down with Candace Escobedo, Air Force Wounded Warrior Wellness program manager. To address the growing suicide epidemic across the Air Force, AFW2 established the Wellness Program to train warriors, leaders and our staff to incorporate wellness into their daily lives. From program activities like journaling and meditation to focusing on how we care for one another, the Wellness Program is striving to create a culture of caring.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2020
    Date Posted: 01.10.2020 14:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:09:34
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What is a Culture of Care?, by Neil Lobeda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

