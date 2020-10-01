AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What is a Culture of Care?

In this episode of AFW2: Blue & Beyond, we sit down with Candace Escobedo, Air Force Wounded Warrior Wellness program manager. To address the growing suicide epidemic across the Air Force, AFW2 established the Wellness Program to train warriors, leaders and our staff to incorporate wellness into their daily lives. From program activities like journaling and meditation to focusing on how we care for one another, the Wellness Program is striving to create a culture of caring.
