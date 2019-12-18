(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What Changed for You?

    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What Changed for You?

    RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2019

    Audio by Neil Lobeda 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Our program sat down with Air Force Lt. Col. Juliana Walker and Master Sgt. Steven Dow who shared their personal stories of resiliency and how their lives were forever changed once they were introduced to the AFW2 family. This is a story of how a single conversation can alter the course of someone’s life and how creating a culture of caring can go a long way. The connection formed between these two warriors reminds us all of the importance of showing our wingmen compassion because you never know what is going on behind the scenes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2019
    Date Posted: 01.08.2020 12:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62361
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107575014.mp3
    Length: 00:18:45
    Artist Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Album AFW2 – Blue & Beyond
    Track # 03
    Disc # 1
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What Changed for You?, by Neil Lobeda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    TAGS

    podcast
    USAF
    AFW2
    Reality to Resiliency

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT