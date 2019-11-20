AFW2 Blue and Beyond - Could A CARE Event Help Me?

AFW2 sat down with Master Sgt. (ret) Adam Boccher and Maj. Daniel Corindia, who were participating as Team Mentors at the Northeast Warrior CARE Event at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. They discuss how participating in CARE events have personally made them more resilient, shared their compelling testimonies on how they felt before attending compared to the reality of what a CARE event did for them and the explained the deep bond they feel with their fellow warriors.