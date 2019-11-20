(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - Could A CARE Event Help Me?

    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - Could A CARE Event Help Me?

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2019

    Audio by Neil Lobeda 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    AFW2 sat down with Master Sgt. (ret) Adam Boccher and Maj. Daniel Corindia, who were participating as Team Mentors at the Northeast Warrior CARE Event at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. They discuss how participating in CARE events have personally made them more resilient, shared their compelling testimonies on how they felt before attending compared to the reality of what a CARE event did for them and the explained the deep bond they feel with their fellow warriors.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2019
    Date Posted: 12.05.2019 14:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61747
    Filename: 1912/DOD_107498545.mp3
    Length: 00:13:05
    Artist Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Album AFW2 – Blue & Beyond
    Track # 02
    Disc # 1
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 Blue and Beyond - Could A CARE Event Help Me?, by Neil Lobeda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    TAGS

    podcast
    USAF
    AFW2
    Reality to Resiliency

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT