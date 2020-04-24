AFW2 Blue and Beyond - How Can Journaling Make Me Resilient?

In this episode of AFW2: Blue & Beyond, guest host Armando Franco, Air Force Wounded Warrior Wellness and Resiliency Program Manager, sits down with Tech. Sgts. (ret) Melissa Nueva and Roann Leatz to discuss how warriors can remain positive, resilient, and social during this time of physical distancing. Learn how your fellow warriors are using journaling to strengthen the bonds within our AFW2 and military communities to ensure a successful recovery at home.