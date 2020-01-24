In this episode of AFW2: Blue & Beyond, we sit down with Deborah Martinez, program manager of the Air Reserve Component Cell, to discuss how our program provides personalized and restorative care to our Guard and Reserve warriors. While all of our warriors receive the same level of care from our program, there are some differences in the enrollment process specific to our Guard and Reserve warriors.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2020 18:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62603
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107612417.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:32
|Artist
|Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
|Album
|AFW2 – Blue & Beyond
|Track #
|05
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|3
This work, AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What is the ARC Cell?, by Neil Lobeda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT