    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - What is the ARC Cell?

    RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2020

    Audio by Neil Lobeda 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    In this episode of AFW2: Blue & Beyond, we sit down with Deborah Martinez, program manager of the Air Reserve Component Cell, to discuss how our program provides personalized and restorative care to our Guard and Reserve warriors. While all of our warriors receive the same level of care from our program, there are some differences in the enrollment process specific to our Guard and Reserve warriors.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    Podcast
    USAF
    AFW2
    Culture of Care
    Reality to Resiliency

