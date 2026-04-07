USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. Commissions

Photo By Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira | 260411-N-VA510-2578 NORFOLK, Va. (April 11, 2026) – Sailors assigned to the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) man the rails during the commissioning ceremony of the warship in Norfolk, Virginia, April 11, 2026. The warship bears the name of a living Medal of Honor recipient, retired Col. Harvey C. “Barney” Barnum Jr. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. (April 11, 2026) – The U.S. Navy welcomed a new Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer to the fleet Saturday morning during the commissioning ceremony of USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) at Naval Station Norfolk.

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) was commissioned before a crowd of approximately 1,800 guests, including senior military leaders, Sailors, Marines, veterans and family members. Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan served as the ceremony’s principal speaker, joining Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James W. Kilby and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith in celebrating the ship’s entry into service. During the ceremony, Phelan wished the crew of Harvey C. Barnum Jr. fair winds and following seas as they brought the ship to life and began her commissioned service.

“This is the first vessel to bear the name of a Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient, and Col Barnum’s actions in the Que Son Valley during Operation Harvest Moon defines what leadership looks like when everything is on the line,” said Secretary of the Department of the Navy John C. Phelan. “This ship is not symbolic, it is combat power, and today she joins something bigger. The ship and her crew join the President’s Golden Fleet, the Fleet of the future— rebuilding American maritime dominance by putting more capable ships in the water, strengthening our industrial base, and ensuring we can fight tonight and win tomorrow. To be a superpower, one must be a seapower, and USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. represents exactly what that future looks like.”

Adm. James W. Kilby emphasized the role of Arleigh Burke-class destroyers in delivering combat power and sustaining the Navy’s global warfighting advantage.

“The need to build great warships like Harvey C. Barnum Jr. is as clear today as it ever has been. Sailors on ships like Harvey C. Barnum Jr. are standing the watch, defending the homeland, and deterring aggression.”

Gen. Eric M. Smith highlighted the legacy of the ship’s namesake and the standard it sets for the crew.

“Col. Barnum represents the very best of our naval service, courage under fire, selfless sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to mission and to others,” said Smith. “The crew of USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. carries forward that legacy, and with it, the warrior ethos required to deter aggression and win when it matters most.”

The ceremony featured traditional naval honors, including music from “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, as Sailors manned the rails and the ship was officially placed into active service. Upon the order from the ship’s sponsor, Martha Hill, to “man our ship and bring her to life,” the crew rushed aboard, bringing the warship to life amid applause and ceremonial cannon fire.

Martha Hill, the ship’s sponsor and wife of Harvey C. Barnum Jr., reflected on the crew’s role in bringing the warship to life.

“This moment marks the transformation of this ship from steel into something living — a reflection of the spirit, dedication, and strength of the Sailors who will carry her forward,” said Hill. “You are now part of her story, and wherever she sails, you will represent the very best of our nation.” DDG 124 is the first ship to bear the name of Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Harvey C. Barnum Jr.. The ship honors Barnum’s gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life beyond the call of duty during the Vietnam War.

Barnum reflected on the responsibility carried by the crew and the trust that defines the naval service.

“Our strength is not built on technology alone, but on trust, trust that we will stand by one another and that no one will ever be left behind,” said Barnum. “That belief shapes how Sailors and Marines fight, how they lead, and how they act when it matters most. The crew of USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. now carries that responsibility forward.”

On Dec. 18, 1965, then-1st Lt. Barnum assumed command of his company after the commander was mortally wounded. With two armed helicopters under his control, he moved fearlessly through deadly fire to lead air attacks against enemy positions while directing a counterattack that helped secure key terrain. He later coordinated the evacuation of wounded personnel and continued the assault to achieve the battalion’s objective. He is among the few living namesakes to witness the commissioning of a ship bearing his name.

Cmdr. Cantu, commanding officer of USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr., emphasized the responsibility carried by the crew.

“Every Sailor who walks these deckplates will be reminded of what it means to serve with honor, lead with integrity, and defend our nation without hesitation,” said Cantu. “We accept the responsibility that comes with bearing Harvey C. Barnum Jr.’s name, and we will carry his legacy forward in everything we do.”

Cantu leads a crew prepared to operate one of the Navy’s most advanced warships, built to meet the demands of modern maritime operations.

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers are the backbone of the U.S. Navy’s surface fleet. These highly capable, multi-mission ships conduct a wide range of operations, from peacetime presence to national security missions, delivering warfighting capability across multi-threat air, surface and subsurface environments. Equipped with the Aegis Combat System and a range of advanced weapons systems, USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. strengthens the Navy’s ability to project power, deter aggression and defend U.S. interests worldwide. Following the ceremony, guests were invited aboard for tours of the Navy’s newest warship, offering a firsthand look at the capabilities and professionalism of the crew bringing DDG 124 to life.

The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP) is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.

For more news from Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/.