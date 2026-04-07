USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony

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260411-N-VA510-1293 NORFOLK, Va. (April 11, 2026) – General Eric Smith, commandant of the Marine Corps, left, and retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Harvey C. Barnum Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient and namesake of the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), salute during the playing of the national anthem during the commissioning ceremony of the warship in Norfolk, Virginia, April 11, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira)