USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony

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260411-N-VA510-1067 NORFOLK, Va. (April 11, 2026) – Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Harvey C. Barnum Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient and namesake of the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), salutes as he arrives for the commissioning ceremony of the warship in Norfolk, Virginia, April 11, 2026.. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira)