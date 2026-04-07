USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony

260411-N-VA510-2182 NORFOLK, Va. (April 11, 2026) – Cmdr. Ben Cantu, commanding officer of the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), delivers remarks during the commissioning ceremony of the warship in Norfolk, Virginia, April 11, 2026. The warship bears the name of a living Medal of Honor recipient, retired Col. Harvey C. “Barney” Barnum Jr. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9609238
|VIRIN:
|260411-N-VA510-2182
|Resolution:
|4068x2787
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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