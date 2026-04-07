USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony

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260411-N-VA510-1167 NORFOLK, Va. (April 11, 2026) – The American Originals Fife and Drum Corps perform during the commissioning ceremony of the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) in Norfolk, Virginia, April 11, 2026. The warship bears the name of a living Medal of Honor recipient, retired Col. Harvey C. “Barney” Barnum Jr.. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira)