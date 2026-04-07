USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony

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260411-N-VA510-2578 NORFOLK, Va. (April 11, 2026) – Sailors assigned to the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) man the rails during the commissioning ceremony of the warship in Norfolk, Virginia, April 11, 2026. The warship bears the name of a living Medal of Honor recipient, retired Col. Harvey C. “Barney” Barnum Jr. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira)