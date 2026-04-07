260411-N-VA510-1762 NORFOLK, Va. (April 11, 2026) – Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable John C. Phelan, stands during the national anthem at the commissioning ceremony of the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) in Norfolk, Virginia, April 11, 2026. The warship bears the name of a living Medal of Honor recipient, retired Col. Harvey C. “Barney” Barnum Jr. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 17:26
|Photo ID:
|9609255
|VIRIN:
|260411-N-VA510-1762
|Resolution:
|5244x3962
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony [Image 37 of 37], by SN Oliver McCain Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.