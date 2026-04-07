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    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony [Image 37 of 37]

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    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    260411-N-VA510-2630 NORFOLK, Va. (April 11, 2026) – Guests observe the Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) commissioning ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia, April 11, 2026. The warship bears the name of a living Medal of Honor recipient, retired Col. Harvey C. “Barney” Barnum Jr. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oliver McCain Vieira)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 17:30
    Photo ID: 9609229
    VIRIN: 260411-N-VA510-2630
    Resolution: 5807x3012
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony [Image 37 of 37], by SN Oliver McCain Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Reception
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Reception
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Reception
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony

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