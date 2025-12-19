Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

Photo By Spc. Daniel Barcenas | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, the State of Hawaii Adjutant General, right,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Daniel Barcenas | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, the State of Hawaii Adjutant General, right, poses with Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg, the Senior Military Advisor for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Military Personnel and Quality of Life, Assistant Secretary of the Army, Manpower & Reserve Affairs (ASA M&RA) and family during the retirement ceremony at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2025. Macaraeg’s military career, spanning more than 35 years, began in 1990, when he enlisted with the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas) see less | View Image Page

KALAELOA, HAWAII - U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg, the Senior Military Advisor for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Army, Military Personnel and Quality of Life, Assistant Secretary of Army, Manpower and Reserve Affairs (ASA M&RA), commemorates military service during his retirement ceremony at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2025.

“How does a kid from Kalihi, against all probability, become a two-star general in the United States Army,” Macaraeg asked during his remarks. “My journey is a testament that only in this country, the United States of America, is a story like mine even possible.”

Macaraeg’s military career, spanning more than 35 years, began in 1990, when he enlisted with the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment (1-487th FA), 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (29th IBCT). In 2004, Macaraeg deployed with the 1-487th FA in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and became the 29th IBCT commander in 2017.

“Roy has been a great leader and friend, from his deployment to Kuwait in 2005 to 2006, where he commanded under tough conditions, to his time at the Pentagon shaping policies that helped strengthen not only the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), but the National Guard nationwide,” stated Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi Jr.

Outside of the HIARNG, Macaraeg began his career at the National Guard Bureau as an Operations Research Analyst and went on to hold various positions serving the Army National Guard.

“Moreover, his commitment to supporting Soldiers shines through in the assistance and warm welcome he has extended to Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers wishing to serve a tour in the National Guard Bureau,” mentioned Kaoiwi.

Despite all of his accomplishments, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, the State of Hawaii Adjutant General, emphasized that his greatest legacy is his investment in the people.

“For decades, Roy answered the call, not seeking recognition, but embracing responsibility,” emphasized Logan. “From his earliest assignments, to the senior leadership roles he would later assume, he demonstrated calm judgement in uncertainty, firmness in decision making, and genuine concern for the Soldiers entrusted to his command.”

Throughout his career, Macaraeg had the opportunity to work with and impact Soldiers from all over the HIARNG, the Pentagon and on numerous deployments.

“I have seen courage and dedication in its purest form in Soldiers who showed up every day, even when it was hard and no one was watching,” mentioned Macaraeg.

Many have spoken on Macaraeg’s ability to lead by example from the start of his career to the position he retired from.

“He developed leaders, strengthened readiness and ensured that the Army National Guard remained a force that is trained, equipped and ready, always prepared to respond at home and abroad,” stated Logan. “Roy, you leave behind not just a distinguished record, but a stronger institution and inspired leaders ready to carry the mission forward.”

At the end of it all, Macaraeg dedicated his accomplishments and leadership to the Soldiers and their families.

“I was trusted with our Soldiers’ lives, their families and their futures,” Macaraeg mentioned. “That was a sacred responsibility I never took lightly.”

As the ceremony concluded, Macaraeg left the HIARNG with full faith in its leaders.

“I leave knowing the National Guard and the Army are in extraordinary hands,” declared Macaraeg. “The next generation of leaders is ready, not because they are perfect, but because they are principled in their character, resilient in spirit and unwavering in their devotion to our great nation.”