Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, the State of Hawaii Adjutant General and Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg, the Senior Military Advisor for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Military Personnel and Quality of Life, Assistant Secretary of the Army, Manpower & Reserve Affairs (ASA M&RA), takes a photo with loved ones after Macaraeg’s retirement ceremony at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2025. Macaraeg’s military career, spanning more than 35 years, began in 1990 when he enlisted with the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra K. Manandic-Kapu)
