Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg, the Senior Military Advisor for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Military Personnel and Quality of Life, Assistant Secretary of the Army, Manpower & Reserve Affairs (ASA M&RA), receives the State of Hawaii Distinguished Service Order from Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, the State of Hawaii Adjutant General, during his retirement ceremony at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2025. Macaraeg continued his career at the National Guard Bureau as an Operations Research Analyst and went on to hold various positions serving the Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra K. Manandic-Kapu)