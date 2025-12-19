(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony [Image 9 of 21]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

    KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, the State of Hawaii Adjutant General and Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg, the Senior Military Advisor for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Military Personnel and Quality of Life, Assistant Secretary of the Army, Manpower & Reserve Affairs (ASA M&RA), participates in Macaraeg’s retirement ceremony at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2025. Macaraeg’s military career, spanning more than 35 years, began in 1990 when he enlisted with the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra K. Manandic-Kapu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 21:04
    Photo ID: 9455610
    VIRIN: 251219-Z-YZ862-1249
    Resolution: 6189x4126
    Size: 6.31 MB
    Location: KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony [Image 21 of 21], by SGT Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery