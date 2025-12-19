Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The family of Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg, the Senior Military Advisor for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Military Personnel and Quality of Life, Assistant Secretary of the Army, Manpower & Reserve Affairs (ASA M&RA), receives a lei during his retirement ceremony at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2025. Macaraeg continued his career at the National Guard Bureau as an Operations Research Analyst and went on to hold various positions serving the Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra K. Manandic-Kapu)