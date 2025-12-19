(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Sean Walker 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg, the Senior Military Advisor to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Manpower and Reserve Affairs (ASA M&RA), celebrates his retirement during a ceremony at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2025. Macaraeg’s military career, spanning more than 35 years, began in 1990, when he enlisted with the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Sean Walker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 20:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991280
    VIRIN: 251219-Z-LU739-1099
    Filename: DOD_111453636
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony, by SGT Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii Army National Guard, National Guard, USArmy, USARPAC, USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video