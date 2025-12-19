Maj. Gen. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg, the Senior Military Advisor to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Manpower and Reserve Affairs (ASA M&RA), celebrates his retirement during a ceremony at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2025. Macaraeg’s military career, spanning more than 35 years, began in 1990, when he enlisted with the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Sean Walker)