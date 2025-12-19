Maj. Gen. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg, the Senior Military Advisor to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Manpower and Reserve Affairs (ASA M&RA), celebrates his retirement during a ceremony at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2025. Macaraeg’s military career, spanning more than 35 years, began in 1990, when he enlisted with the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Sean Walker)
