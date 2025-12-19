(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Major General Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

    Major General Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

    KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Nye 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team stand in formation after firing a 13-volley cannon salute with three A3 105 mm howitzer cannons during a retirement ceremony for U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg, the Senior Military Advisor for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Military Personnel and Quality of Life, Assistant Secretary of the Army, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, during retirement ceremony at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2025. In 2004, Macaraeg deployed with the 487th Field Artillery Regiment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and became the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team commander in 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Nye)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.20.2025 15:56
    Photo ID: 9455943
    VIRIN: 251219-Z-AF119-1541
    Resolution: 6655x4437
    Size: 16.85 MB
    Location: KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major General Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony, by SSG Justin Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    USArmy
    USINDOPACOM
    National Guard

