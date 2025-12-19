Major General Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team stand in formation after firing a 13-volley cannon salute with three A3 105 mm howitzer cannons during a retirement ceremony for U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg, the Senior Military Advisor for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Military Personnel and Quality of Life, Assistant Secretary of the Army, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, during retirement ceremony at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2025. In 2004, Macaraeg deployed with the 487th Field Artillery Regiment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and became the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team commander in 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Nye)