Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg, the Senior Military Advisor for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Military Personnel and Quality of Life, Assistant Secretary of the Army, Manpower & Reserve Affairs (ASA M&RA), poses with Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, the State of Hawaii Adjutant General, after receiving a congratulatory letter from Chief Steven S. Nordhaus, National Guard Bureau, U.S. Air Force, during his retirement ceremony at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2025. In 2004, Macaraeg deployed with the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and became the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team commander in 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra K. Manandic-Kapu)