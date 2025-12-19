(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

    KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg, the Senior Military Advisor for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Military Personnel and Quality of Life, Assistant Secretary of the Army, Manpower & Reserve Affairs (ASA M&RA), poses with Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, the State of Hawaii Adjutant General, after receiving a congratulatory letter from Chief Steven S. Nordhaus, National Guard Bureau, U.S. Air Force, during his retirement ceremony at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2025. In 2004, Macaraeg deployed with the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and became the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team commander in 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra K. Manandic-Kapu)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    VIRIN: 251219-Z-YZ862-1262
    Location: KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US
    Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

    TAGS

    Hawaii Army National Guard, National Guard, USArmy, USARPAC, USINDOPACOM

