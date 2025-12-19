(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Major General Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Major General Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

    KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Nye 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Hawaii Army National Guard pose for a photo after a retirement ceremony for U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg, the Senior Military Advisor for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Military Personnel and Quality of Life, Assistant Secretary of the Army, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2025. Macaraeg’s military career spanned more than 35 years and began in 1990, when he enlisted with the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Nye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.20.2025 15:56
    Photo ID: 9455942
    VIRIN: 251219-Z-AF119-1778
    Resolution: 4774x3581
    Size: 6.92 MB
    Location: KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major General Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Justin Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Major General Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony
    Hawaii Major General Macaraeg Retirement Celebration
    Hawaii Major General Macaraeg Retirement Celebration
    Major General Macaraeg Retirement Celebration
    Major General Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    USArmy
    USINDOPACOM
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery