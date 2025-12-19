Major General Macaraeg Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Hawaii Army National Guard pose for a photo after a retirement ceremony for U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Roy J. Macaraeg, the Senior Military Advisor for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Military Personnel and Quality of Life, Assistant Secretary of the Army, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2025. Macaraeg’s military career spanned more than 35 years and began in 1990, when he enlisted with the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Nye)
