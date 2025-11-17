35th FW hosts November Town Hall

Photo By Airman Hannah Bench | U.S. Air Force Capt. Vernon Nazareno, 35th Security Forces Squadron logistics and...... read more read more Photo By Airman Hannah Bench | U.S. Air Force Capt. Vernon Nazareno, 35th Security Forces Squadron logistics and readiness officer in charge, speaks on trending topics during a 35th Fighter Wing (FW) Open Forum Town Hall event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2025. Open dialogue ensured that quality-of-life improvements continue to strengthen the human element driving the 35th FW’s Indo-Pacific mission to deliver ready, reliable airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench) see less | View Image Page

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – The 35th Fighter Wing (FW) recently hosted an open forum town hall to strengthen transparency, share major quality-of-life updates and reinforce open dialogue between base residents and leadership at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2025. U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th FW commander, joined base representatives to address questions and outline ongoing initiatives.

“We stay focused on three priorities in Misawa: mission, culture and community,” Davidson said. “Our mission is to remain lethal and ready as we deliver airpower across the region. On the culture side, we are working every day to grow leaders and warriors. But town halls are really about this incredible community.”

Panel Members

Maj. Jessica Richmond, 35th Force Support Squadron (FSS) commander

Capt. Vernon Nazareno, 35th Security Forces (SFS) logistics and readiness officer in charge

Lt. Col. Daniel Blomberg, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) commander

Sha Carter, Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) representative

Master Sgt. Darnell Cannady, 35th Public Affairs (PA) superintendent

Force Support Squadron (FSS)

Are there any plans to resurface the track for safe and sustainable fitness testing? The track was resurfaced in 2012 and still meets Department of War standards. There are no current plans for another resurfacing, but the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) track overhaul will provide a high school standard track the base can use after school hours. How will the fitness center support upcoming Air Force fitness test changes? FSS is adding six treadmills, increasing equipment monitoring and offering a six week running clinic through the Medical Group operational support team. Leadership is also pushing for a full gym renovation pending Air Force level funding. How does the Civilian Personnel Office (CPO) advertise job openings, and are these positions PACAF only? USAjobs.gov is the primary source, but FSS also uses newcomers briefings, indoctrination events, job fairs and town halls. Positions are now open to applicants across the Department of the Air Force. External new hires require Secretary of the Air Force approval. What is being done to address communication challenges in youth sports? Child and Youth Programs and marketing teams created a strategic communication plan with annual schedules, player and coach requirement flyers and increased in person outreach at dining facilities, schools and fitness centers. Volunteers remain essential to sustaining full seasons.

Security Forces Squadron (SFS)

Can Gettysburg Gate open during morning commute hours? Currently, no. The gate cannot be opened at that time due to required force protection and traffic safety standards that are not currently in place, particularly given its proximity to housing and schools. Can the base block the alley behind Sky Plaza to prevent morning traffic bypassing the line? The road is off base and owned by Japanese nationals. Misawa Police can be engaged for options, but the base cannot physically block it. What happened to the speed tracking machine and speed limit confusion on Asahikawa Road? The machine was relocated to support safety at another high risk area. Updated signage and enforcement continues to help clarify posted limits.

Civil Engineer Squadron (CES)

Why is construction on the North Base road taking so long? It is a drainage system failure, not a standard road project. Collapsed underground drains require extensive repair to prevent flooding and winter icing. Is the golf course intersection going to be rebuilt? A full redesign would cost more than 1 million dollars. Instead, CES implemented safety improvements, including installing a large mirror, to address visibility without diverting major funds from higher priority needs such as air conditioning installations and pothole repair. How is snow removal prioritized across base? Roads marked with red reflectors are first priority. Yellow routes follow, then green routes. CE adjusts operations for major events such as chapel services. Residents remain responsible for shoveling sidewalks in front of their homes. What are the rules for holiday lights and house modifications? Lights are allowed as long as they do not damage the home and are not permanently installed. CE recommends clip-on attachments. The new housing assignment policy removed unnecessary paperwork and reflects common sense exceptions already approved. Feedback from the community is heard and work is being done to implement what they can.

Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

What is being done about Navy uniform shortages at the Military Clothing Store? Defense Logistics Agency supply issues affect bases Air Force wide. AAFES is working weekly with headquarters to push shipments. Items can also be expedited from Yokota or Kadena upon significant request. Are there plans to add more food options on North Base? Yes. AAFES is working with vendors, including Lawson, to establish a convenience store. Healthy vending options have already been added into the North Base gym and additional machines are planned for high use areas. What is happening inside the BX right now? Military Clothing is relocating into the main store due to the closure of Building 429. A full facility image upgrade is scheduled to begin as early as March, including renovations to the food court. Temporary three day closures in December will support the transition.

Public Affairs (PA)

How is the base improving communication and emergency notifications? The Air Force Connect app remains the primary communication hub and offers push notifications for road conditions, power outages, gate changes and FSS program updates. The community calendar, marquee, base wide emails and official Facebook pages supplement messaging. PA continues refining communication based on community feedback.

Closing Remarks This summary captures key questions, answers and improvements discussed during the open forum town hall. Leadership remains committed to transparency and addressing community concerns in future sessions.

“There are so many good things happening across Misawa, and we want to share them in every way we can,” Davidson said. “Thank you for being an active part of this community and supporting the mission each day.”